Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Mostly quiet return
Ekman-Larsson had three blocked shots, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
Ekman-Larsson missed the last game of the preseason with an illness, but that should be behind the Swedish blueliner, who skated 22:27 in Thursday's contest. The 28-year-old has registered double-digit goals in each of the last six seasons, and he's reached the 40-point threshold in five of those campaigns.
