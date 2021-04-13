Ekman-Larsson recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Ekman-Larsson's shot attempt in the third period was tipped in by Michael Bunting for the Coyotes' first goal. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson has 19 points through 33 games this season. He's added 58 shots on net, 54 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-15 rating as a top-four blueliner.
