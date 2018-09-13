Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Named team captain
Ekman-Larsson will serve as the Coyotes' team captain for the 2018-19 campaign, Sirius XM NHL Radio reports.
Ekman-Larsson seems like an obvious choice as a longtime Coyote on a relatively young squad. He hasn't fared well in terms of rating each of the last two seasons, posting a minus-28 mark last year to follow minus-25 in 2016-17. However, the blueliner has also racked up 48 points -- 14 goals and 28 assists -- which were only bettered three forwards on the team last season, and he figures to be a key cog for the team again in 2018-19.
