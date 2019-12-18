Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nets late game-winner
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Ekman-Larsson's third goal of the year put the Coyotes ahead late in the third period, and it would stand as the winner. The defenseman added two hits and three blocked shots. OEL has struggled this year with 12 points in 36 appearances. The Swede has topped 40 points in five of the last six campaigns, but he'll need to pick up the pace to do so this year. He's added 74 shots on goal, 65 hits and 42 blocks.
