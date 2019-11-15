Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Offers helper in loss

Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

The Coyotes' top-pairing defender is up to nine points in 20 games this season, but over the last nine contests, Ekman-Larsson has only two assists. Next up are the Flames this Saturday, a team that held Ekman-Larsson off the scoresheet in the two teams' only meeting in 2019-20.