Ekman-Larsson recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Ekman-Larsson set up the first of Phil Kessel's three goals in Saturday's game. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson has picked up a goal and four assists over his last five games. The Swede is at 16 points (nine on the power play), 47 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-10 rating through 25 contests.