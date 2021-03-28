Ekman-Larsson recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Ekman-Larsson set up the first of Phil Kessel's three goals in Saturday's game. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson has picked up a goal and four assists over his last five games. The Swede is at 16 points (nine on the power play), 47 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-10 rating through 25 contests.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Deposits lone goal on power play•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Sets up pair of tallies•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Another pair of assists•