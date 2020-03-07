Play

Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: On modest three-game point streak

Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

In his last three games, Ekman-Larsson has two goals and thee helpers. The Swedish blueliner is up to 30 points in 65 games this year, well below his usual 40-point standard. He's added 133 shots, 127 hits and 64 blocked shots.

