Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: On modest three-game point streak
Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
In his last three games, Ekman-Larsson has two goals and thee helpers. The Swedish blueliner is up to 30 points in 65 games this year, well below his usual 40-point standard. He's added 133 shots, 127 hits and 64 blocked shots.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Another two-point effort•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two points in win•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores in road defeat•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: In after all•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Out of lineup•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Status uncertain for Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.