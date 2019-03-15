Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Opens scoring shorthanded

Ekman-Larsson notched his 11th goal of the season while penalty killing in a 6-1 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

The goal gives Ekman-Larsson 38 points in 70 games this season, putting him on track for his fifth 40-point campaign. He added three shots and two hits in the contest. The blueliner has picked up 20 of his points on special teams -- 17 on the power play and three while down a man.