Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Opens scoring shorthanded
Ekman-Larsson notched his 11th goal of the season while penalty killing in a 6-1 win over the Ducks on Thursday.
The goal gives Ekman-Larsson 38 points in 70 games this season, putting him on track for his fifth 40-point campaign. He added three shots and two hits in the contest. The blueliner has picked up 20 of his points on special teams -- 17 on the power play and three while down a man.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Returns to scoring column•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Posts another multi-point game•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Dishes out pair of helpers in win•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Little bit of everything•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...