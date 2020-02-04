Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Out again Tuesday
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will sit out his second straight game Tuesday versus the Oilers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Ekman-Larsson's unavailability leaves the Coyotes without some major firepower on the back end. Although he's slowed down a bit in scoring department this season, the 28-year-old blueliner still owns 22 points (six goals, 16 assists), leaving him right in the thick of the viable fantasy options at the position. His next opportunity to return to action arrives Thursday versus the Hurricanes.
