Ekman-Larsson will miss at least two games after suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over the Sharks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Ekman-Larsson took Evander Kane's stick to the back of his neck during Saturday's win, but it was his lower body that suffered the injury. Head coach Rick Tocchet declared Ekman-Larsson day-to-day, but the veteran blueliner won't be re-evaluated until the Coyotes return from their two-game road trip Thursday. In his place, Kyle Capobianco or Jordan Gross will enter the lineup.