Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Out of lineup
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) won't suit up in Monday's contest against Montreal.
Ekman-Larsson was trending in the right direction following morning skate, however, won't make his return to the lineup. It will be the fifth straight game missed for the 28-year-old, and in his stead, Aaron Ness will draw into the lineup. Expect the team to update Ekman-Larsson's status ahead of a quick turnaround for Tuesday's game in Toronto.
