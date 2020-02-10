Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Out of lineup

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) won't suit up in Monday's contest against Montreal.

Ekman-Larsson was trending in the right direction following morning skate, however, won't make his return to the lineup. It will be the fifth straight game missed for the 28-year-old, and in his stead, Aaron Ness will draw into the lineup. Expect the team to update Ekman-Larsson's status ahead of a quick turnaround for Tuesday's game in Toronto.