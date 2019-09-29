Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Out with illness Saturday
Ekman-Larsson will miss Saturday's preseason matchup with the Ducks.
Ekman-Larsson has recovered from the minor procedure he underwent earlier in the offseason and is simply under the weather. Expect him to suit up against these same Ducks for Opening Night on Thursday.
