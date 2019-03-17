Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Owns modest point streak
Ekman-Larsson collected a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Ekman-Larsson now has two goals and an assist in his last three games for a modest point streak. He did take a minus-3 rating, getting caught on the ice for every Oilers goal. Ekman-Larsson has 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 71 games this season, with 18 of those points coming on the man advantage. He's also added 136 hits and 155 shots to boost his value a bit more.
