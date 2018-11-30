Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Picks up power-play helper
Ekman-Larsson recorded his 11th assist of the season in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
It may seem as though Ekman-Larsson hasn't produced at an acceptable level in 2018-19, however, the 27-year-old is averaging more points per game this season than he has in either of the past two. Meanwhile, his power-play assist against Nashville was his first point in two weeks, so it goes without saying that Arizona needs him to continue pushing the limits in terms of his nightly production. The Swedish blueliner will look to keep it going Saturday when the Yotes take on the Blues.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Stretches point streak to four•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Breaks goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Three-helper outburst in loss•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Logging huge minutes•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Named team captain•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Slated to sign extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...