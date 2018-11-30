Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Picks up power-play helper

Ekman-Larsson recorded his 11th assist of the season in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

It may seem as though Ekman-Larsson hasn't produced at an acceptable level in 2018-19, however, the 27-year-old is averaging more points per game this season than he has in either of the past two. Meanwhile, his power-play assist against Nashville was his first point in two weeks, so it goes without saying that Arizona needs him to continue pushing the limits in terms of his nightly production. The Swedish blueliner will look to keep it going Saturday when the Yotes take on the Blues.