Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Plays through pain

General Manager John Chayka said Monday that Ekman-Larsson had been playing through knee and high-ankle injuries during the season, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when the injury occurred or how long he had been playing through it, but nonetheless Ekman-Larsson toughed it out. The 27-year-old had a solid season from a fantasy perspective, racking up 44 points in 81 games. Chayka neglected to mention whether Ekman-Larsson would need surgery and what the timetable was for the injury.