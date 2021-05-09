Ekman-Larsson produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
Ekman-Larsson had points in four of the last five games this season. The 29-year-old Swede finished the 2020-21 campaign with 24 points (14 on the power play), 83 shots on net, 32 PIM and 72 hits in 46 appearances. He lost 10 games to a lower-body injury early in the campaign.
