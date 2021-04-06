Ekman-Larsson notched a power-play assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Ekman-Larsson has rediscovered his touch on offense with seven points in his last nine games. The 29-year-old defenseman has 18 points (11 on the power play), 53 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-10 rating through 29 contests. The Swede is a solid source of offense on the blue line, although his defensive metrics don't stand out.