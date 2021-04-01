Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal on his only shot and had two PIM in a 9-3 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Ekman-Larsson sent a wrist shot through traffic late in the first period that Colorado netminder Philipp Grubauer never saw, pulling Arizona to within 5-2. It was just the second goal of the season for the 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson, although both have come in the last five games. He also has points in five of his last six and will take a three-game point streak into Friday's game against Anaheim.