Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Posts another multi-point game
Ekman-Larsson posted a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory against the Red Wings on Saturday.
The 27-year-old has a point in five straight games, including two consecutive multi-point outings. Despite the hot streak, though, Ekman-Larsson still has yet to reach double figures in the goal department and needs to continue this current pace to reach the 40-point plateau. He has nine goals and 35 points in 64 games this season.
