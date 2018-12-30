Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Posts two points
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal and assisted the game-winning score in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Ducks on Saturday.
The 27-year-old has four points in the last five games, but overall, he's been a disappointment this season. Closing in on the halfway point of the season, Ekman-Larsson only has five goals. He's been able to somewhat make up for the lack of goal scoring with 16 assists, but he's also been a liability in the plus/minus department, as he owns a minus-13 rating through 38 games. Ekman-Larsson has posted a minus-53 rating in the last two seasons combined, so the poor rating has to be somewhat expected, but combining that with a disappointing goal-scoring year hurts.
