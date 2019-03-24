Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Pots 12th goal in loss

Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on his only shot and added two hits, two PIM and a blocked shot in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils.

His 12th goal of the season opened the scoring in the first period, but it was the only one the Coyotes could get past rookie netminder MacKenzie Blackwood. Ekman-Larsson has now reached the 40-point plateau for the fifth time in his career.