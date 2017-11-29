Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Pots power-play tally Tuesday
Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal on one of his team-high five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss at Edmonton.
Ekman-Larsson took advantage of an Edmonton penalty kill that came in tied with Calgary's for worst in the league at 73.8 percent. The Swedish defenseman has scored 77 goals since the start of the 2013-14 campaign, with 42 of those coming on the power play.
