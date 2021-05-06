Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Ekman-Larsson tallied just 1:19 into the game, but Gabriel Vilardi answered just over three minutes later. Through 44 contests, Ekman-Larsson has 22 points, 81 shots on net, 70 hits and 30 PIM. The Swede has done a large portion of his scoring on the power play -- his goal Wednesday was his first at even strength this year.