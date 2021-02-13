Ekman-Larsson (lower body) had three hits, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

There was no easing Ekman-Larsson back into the lineup in his return, as Niklas Hjalmarsson left Friday's game with an upper-body injury. Ekman-Larsson missed 10 contests with his injury. He should eventually return to a top-pairing role with significant power-play duties. Ekman-Larsson has three assists, six hits and a minus-1 rating through three appearances.