Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ready for season opener

Ekman-Larsson is in the projected lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Anaheim, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.

Ekman-Larsson missed Saturday's preseason finale due to an illness, but he was always expected to be ready to rock for Thursday's contest. The 28-year-old Swede, who notched 14 goals and 44 points in 81 games last campaign, will skate on the Coyotes' top pairing and first power-play unit against the Ducks.