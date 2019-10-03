Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ready for season opener
Ekman-Larsson is in the projected lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Anaheim, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.
Ekman-Larsson missed Saturday's preseason finale due to an illness, but he was always expected to be ready to rock for Thursday's contest. The 28-year-old Swede, who notched 14 goals and 44 points in 81 games last campaign, will skate on the Coyotes' top pairing and first power-play unit against the Ducks.
