As expected, Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Friday's game against St. Louis, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Ekman-Larsson has missed Arizona's last 10 contests with a lower-body injury, but he'll return to a featured role Friday, skating on the Coyotes' top pairing and second power-play unit versus the Blues. He picked up three helpers through the first two games of the campaign before suffering an injury.