Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records assist, six shots in loss
Ekman-Larsson registered an assist and six shots during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Florida.
The helper snapped an eight-game point drought that also produced a minus-6 rating for the Swede, so this was certainly a welcomed strong showing. Ekman-Larsson is a victim of circumstance more than anything, as the Coyotes have struggled to win games and prevent goals. He's still recorded a respectable six goals, 19 points and 98 shots, but in settings including plus-minus rating, his negative-25 mark is crippling.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Pots power-play tally Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: First multi-point game of season•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Registers six shots in win•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Healthy enough to play•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finishes with minus-3 rating in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...