Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records assist, six shots in loss

Ekman-Larsson registered an assist and six shots during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

The helper snapped an eight-game point drought that also produced a minus-6 rating for the Swede, so this was certainly a welcomed strong showing. Ekman-Larsson is a victim of circumstance more than anything, as the Coyotes have struggled to win games and prevent goals. He's still recorded a respectable six goals, 19 points and 98 shots, but in settings including plus-minus rating, his negative-25 mark is crippling.