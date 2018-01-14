Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records minus-3 versus Sharks
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal but also posted a minus-3 rating in a 6-5 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
The 24-year-old is absolutely killing owners with a minus-40 rating. That's historically bad and almost twice as terrible as the next worse rating in the league (three players sit at minus-21). What's worse, Ekman-Larsson isn't scoring as much as he has in the past, making him extremely hard to trust in fantasy starting lineups.
