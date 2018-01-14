Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records minus-3 versus Sharks

Ekman-Larsson scored a goal but also posted a minus-3 rating in a 6-5 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is absolutely killing owners with a minus-40 rating. That's historically bad and almost twice as terrible as the next worse rating in the league (three players sit at minus-21). What's worse, Ekman-Larsson isn't scoring as much as he has in the past, making him extremely hard to trust in fantasy starting lineups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories