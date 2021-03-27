Ekman-Larsson notched two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Ekman-Larsson had helpers on goals by Nick Schmaltz (even strength) and Phil Kessel (power play). In his last four games, Ekman-Larsson has a goal and three assists. The Swede is up to 15 points (eight on the power play), 45 shots, 39 hits and a minus-11 rating through 24 outings. He's exceeded his power-play output from last year.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Deposits lone goal on power play•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Sets up pair of tallies•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Another pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Assists on both goals in loss•