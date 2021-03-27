Ekman-Larsson notched two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Ekman-Larsson had helpers on goals by Nick Schmaltz (even strength) and Phil Kessel (power play). In his last four games, Ekman-Larsson has a goal and three assists. The Swede is up to 15 points (eight on the power play), 45 shots, 39 hits and a minus-11 rating through 24 outings. He's exceeded his power-play output from last year.