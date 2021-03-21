Ekman-Larsson produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Ekman-Larsson set up Derick Brassard's second of three tallies Saturday. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson has 12 helpers (six on the power play) in 21 games, although he's still in search of his first goal of the campaign. The Swede has added 40 shots, 31 hits and a minus-10 rating.