Ekman-Larsson recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Ekman-Larsson earned the secondary assist on Christian Dvorak's third-period marker. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson has been significantly dependent on power-play production this year -- 14 of his 21 points have come with the man advantage. The Swede has added 72 shots, 66 hits and a minus-21 rating in 42 appearances.