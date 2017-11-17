Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Registers six shots in win
Ekman-Larsson recorded six shots, three hits, four blocked shots and a minor penalty during Thursday's 5-4 win over Montreal.
While the offense hasn't been pouring in, Ekman-Larsson has collected a respectable two goals, 11 points and 57 shots while averaging 25:16 of ice time per contest (3:51 on the power play) this season. However, his minus-16 rating is both a serious eyesore and a huge hindrance to his fantasy value. There's also little reason to expect improvement in the category.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Healthy enough to play•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finishes with minus-3 rating in loss•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will play opener•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Returns to practice•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...