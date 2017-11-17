Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Registers six shots in win

Ekman-Larsson recorded six shots, three hits, four blocked shots and a minor penalty during Thursday's 5-4 win over Montreal.

While the offense hasn't been pouring in, Ekman-Larsson has collected a respectable two goals, 11 points and 57 shots while averaging 25:16 of ice time per contest (3:51 on the power play) this season. However, his minus-16 rating is both a serious eyesore and a huge hindrance to his fantasy value. There's also little reason to expect improvement in the category.