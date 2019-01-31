Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Remains day-to-day

Ekman-Larsson (knee) is still day-to-day, but is slated to practice with the team Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

With the Coyotes not in action until Saturday's clash with San Jose, Ekman-Larsson still has time to get back to 100 percent. The blueliner notched three points in four games prior to getting hurt, so his continued absence would hamper an offense that is already fourth worst in the league (2.60 goals per game).