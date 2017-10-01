Play

Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Returns to practice

Ekman-Larsson (knee) practiced fully Sunday, his first time doing so since Sep. 23, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

With Arizona set to begin their season Thursday in Anaheim, this development will be music to the ears of the organization and fantasy owners alike. Expect further updates to be given on the offensively potent defender as Thursday approaches.

