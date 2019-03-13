Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Returns to scoring column

Ekman-Larsson notched a goal on two shots, a plus-2 rating and two hits over 19:30 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

After a slow patch from Jan. 22 to Feb. 19 (two points in 11 games), Ekman-Larsson has returned to form as an offensive producer for the Coyotes, collecting nine points -- three goals and six assists -- over the last 10 games. While he will fall well short of his career-best 55 points in 2015-16, the blueliner has a chance to near or surpass his 42-point output from a season ago.