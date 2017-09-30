Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ruled out Saturday
Ekman-Larsson (knee) will not play Saturday night in a preseason road clash versus the Sharks, NHL.com reports.
This is the final exhibition contest on the docket for the 'Yotes, which means OEL only had a chance to draw into one game this preseason. His top attributes include deft passing skills and an accurate shot (27 helpers and an 8.3 percent conversion percentage, respectively, last season) and it could really leave the team and fantasy owners alike in a sore spot if he ends up missing any regular-season action. Arizona opens the regular season next Thursday against the Ducks in Anaheim.
