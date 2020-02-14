Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores in road defeat
Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.
The goal was only Ekman-Larsson's second with the man advantage this season. Finishing this loss with a minus-1 rating, Ekman-Larsson now has failed to produce a plus rating in seven straight games, Thursday's contest being just his third game back since missing four games due to injury. Even in a down year, the Coyotes' defenseman carries undeniable fantasy value in all formats.
