Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores rare goal in losing effort

Ekman-Larsson scored the lone Coyotes goal in a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

This was only Ekman-Larsson's fourth goal of 2018-19, however, it was his 18th point, as the 27-year-old has tallied 14 assists through 34 games this season. The Swedish blueliner has been somewhat streaky this season but remains on pace to finish with nearly 50 points. Consistency is such a key component to his game, and Ekman-Larsson should continue to log heavy minutes in the second half of the season. Keep him in your lineup, regardless of format because the dynamic defenseman is too good in other areas to be ignored over a lack of goals.