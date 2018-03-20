Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores two third-period goals

Ekman-Larsson scored the game-winner and an insurance marker in a 5-2 win over Calgary on Monday.

Ekman-Larsson got an opportunity after the Flames had to pull Mike Smith for the extra man, and he took advantage of it with an empty-netter to go with his game-winner. They all count the same in fantasy, though, and the suddenly hot Ekman-Larsson now has five goals in March. He's closing the year strong and should be in your lineup to take advantage of this late outburst.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories