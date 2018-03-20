Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores two third-period goals

Ekman-Larsson scored the game-winner and an insurance marker in a 5-2 win over Calgary on Monday.

Ekman-Larsson got an opportunity after the Flames had to pull Mike Smith for the extra man, and he took advantage of it with an empty-netter to go with his game-winner. They all count the same in fantasy, though, and the suddenly hot Ekman-Larsson now has five goals in March. He's closing the year strong and should be in your lineup to take advantage of this late outburst.