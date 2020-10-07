Ekman-Larsson has set a Friday deadline for a trade, reports NHL.com.

OEL wants to stay in the desert, but says he'd waive his no-move for a deal with either the Bruins or Canucks. He has a full no-movement clause as part of an eight-year, $66 million contract ($8.25 million AAV) that he inked July 1, 2018. But a change in ownership and management in Arizona has clearly changed the franchise's commitment to Ekman-Larsson.