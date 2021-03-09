Ekman-Larsson posted two assists and three hits in a 3-2 win over Colorado on Monday.

Ekman-Larsson assisted on Derick Brassard's power-play goal that opened the scoring in the first period, then he set up Johan Larsson's game-winner just over four minutes into the final frame. Surprisingly, the 29-year-old still hasn't found the back of the net through 15 games, but he has managed to provide 11 helpers.