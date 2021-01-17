Ekman-Larsson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Ekman-Larsson was already slated to miss at least two games but his placement on IR will hold him out for a minimum of three contests. The 29-year-old defenseman will first be available to return on Jan. 24 against Vegas.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Out at least two games•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits late in Saturday's win•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Staying in Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Sets terms for trade•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Gets things rolling in opener•