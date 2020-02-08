Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Sitting out Saturday

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) won't play in Saturday's matchup versus the Bruins, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Although coach Rick Tocchet said Ekman-Larsson had a "good morning skate", the 28-year-old blueliner will miss his fourth straight outing. Jakob Chychrun is expected to work on the top pairing in his place. Considering Ekman-Larsson has made good progress in recovery, he'll have a solid chance at suiting up Monday versus Montreal.