Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Sitting out Thursday
Ekman-Larsson (knee) skated prior to the team's practice Thursday morning, but wasn't named to the roster that will take on the Kings on Thursday night.
According to The Arizona Republic's Sarah McLellan, OEL was on the ice for over a half-hour and is slated to take part in team practice Friday. The Swede's next chance to get back to game action is Saturday, though it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if the Coyotes decide to hold their franchise player out until Opening Night on Oct. 5. Stay posted for additional updates on the player leading up to Saturday's preseason contest against San Jose.
