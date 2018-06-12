Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Slated to sign extension
Ekman-Larsson has reportedly agreed to sign an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with Arizona, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
The window for extending a player under contract doesn't open for Ekman-Larsson until the league year turns over, however, it is expected that the blueliner will officially put pen to paper July 1. There was some concern in the desert that the 26-year-old would turn down the offer, which would likely have led the club to consider trading him ahead of the 2018 NHL Draft. Considering the Yotes were nearly $23 million under the cap last year, they can certainly afford to give Ekman-Larsson a sizable pay raise -- especially with the cap expected to jump to $78-82 million.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Big boss wants him for long haul•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Committed to playing in World Championship•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores two third-period goals•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Fined heavily•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finds twine versus Senators•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects trio of assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...