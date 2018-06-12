Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Slated to sign extension

Ekman-Larsson has reportedly agreed to sign an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with Arizona, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

The window for extending a player under contract doesn't open for Ekman-Larsson until the league year turns over, however, it is expected that the blueliner will officially put pen to paper July 1. There was some concern in the desert that the 26-year-old would turn down the offer, which would likely have led the club to consider trading him ahead of the 2018 NHL Draft. Considering the Yotes were nearly $23 million under the cap last year, they can certainly afford to give Ekman-Larsson a sizable pay raise -- especially with the cap expected to jump to $78-82 million.