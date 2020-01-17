Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Snaps four-game slump with helper
Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
Ekman-Larsson has been spotty on offense, with only four points in his last 10 games. The Swede is at 21 points, 108 shots, 96 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 50 contests this season. He'll need to up the pace a little bit to get back above a 40-point pace.
