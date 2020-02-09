Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Status uncertain for Monday

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's road game versus Montreal, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Rick Tocchet relayed that Ekman-Larsson had a "good morning skate" Saturday, so he's certainly headed in the right direction. If he's deemed good to go, he'll immediately return to the top pairing as well as the first power play. The veteran defenseman has accrued 22 points, 111 shots and 104 hits over 53 games this year.