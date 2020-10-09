Ekman-Larsson will remain with the Coyotes according to his agent, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

In somewhat dramatic fashion, Ekman-Larsson set a Friday deadline after expressing his willingness to waive his trade protection and accept a move to either Boston or Vancouver. If no deal came to fruition, he said he'd stay with the Coyotes -- which was his desire -- and it appears he's remained true to his word. OEL will continue anchoring the Arizona blue line, but with only 30 points (nine goals) in 66 games last year, fantasy managers should probably be a little concerned with his output going forward.