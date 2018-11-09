Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Stretches point streak to four
Ekman-Larsson scored on the power play and set up a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Since the Coyotes got themselves started again, Ekman-Larsson has stepped up his game. Five of his ten points this season have come in the past four contests, and it seems clear he's put his struggles behind him. He's now worth a serious look in many formats.
