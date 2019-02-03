Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Suiting up Saturday
Ekman-Larsson (knee) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's contest in San Jose.
Ekman-Larsson has practiced the last two days after missing his team's last game back on Jan. 23. The Coyotes' captain will jump back into his role on the top defensive pair while quarterbacking the first power-play unit.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Game-time call•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Going on road trip•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Remains day-to-day•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Given day-to-day designation•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will undergo MRI•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Won't return after injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...