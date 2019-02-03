Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Suiting up Saturday

Ekman-Larsson (knee) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's contest in San Jose.

Ekman-Larsson has practiced the last two days after missing his team's last game back on Jan. 23. The Coyotes' captain will jump back into his role on the top defensive pair while quarterbacking the first power-play unit.

More News
Our Latest Stories